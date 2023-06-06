Chemours (NYSE:CC) Given New $64.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemours from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.67.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Price Performance

CC stock opened at $34.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84. Chemours has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.30.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemours will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 34,883 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Chemours by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 137,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 22,003 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 212,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 110,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Chemours by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,605,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,577,000 after acquiring an additional 452,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.