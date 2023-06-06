Citigroup Boosts American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $17.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.87.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average is $14.60. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $17.64.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at $419,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,686 shares in the company, valued at $439,801.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,934 shares of company stock valued at $358,414. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 130.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

