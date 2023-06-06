Citigroup Boosts American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $17.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.
AAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.87.
American Airlines Group Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average is $14.60. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $17.64.
Insider Activity at American Airlines Group
In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at $419,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,686 shares in the company, valued at $439,801.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,934 shares of company stock valued at $358,414. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 130.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.
