Citigroup Inc. Acquires 8,635 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 65.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,815,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,569,000 after buying an additional 2,295,659 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 196.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,074,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,842 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 14.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,531,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NETSTREIT by 90.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,417,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 422.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,004,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,894,000 after acquiring an additional 812,393 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT stock opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. NETSTREIT Corp. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $21.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 533.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTST shares. Scotiabank lowered NETSTREIT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NETSTREIT from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.94.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

