Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance
NYSE USNA opened at $61.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.78. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $76.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.
