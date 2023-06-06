Citigroup Inc. Has $453,000 Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,316,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,681,000 after purchasing an additional 31,512 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 189.2% during the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,321,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.64. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $854.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $50,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,846.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

