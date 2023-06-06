Citigroup Inc. Has $467,000 Stock Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Titan International were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Titan International by 5,040.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 1,753.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Titan International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Titan International

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Featured Stories

