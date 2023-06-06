Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,450 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 244,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Down 0.5 %

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

ARR opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.73%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.75%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

