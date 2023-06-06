Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,894 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 47,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 21,234 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 15,068 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 750,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 659,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 164,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 2.36. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,060,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,105,843.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Keyte purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 79,373 shares of the company's stock, valued at $794,523.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

