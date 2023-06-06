Citigroup Inc. Sells 301 Shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of U-Haul by 85.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U-Haul in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of U-Haul by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of U-Haul by 83.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in U-Haul in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U-Haul in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $53.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average of $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.99. U-Haul Holding has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $70.57.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.34). U-Haul had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

In related news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 24,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,404,609.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,609. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment includes the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

