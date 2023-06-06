Citigroup Inc. Sells 51,471 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,471 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 152.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 692.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 12.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $174.26 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $126.01 and a 52 week high of $200.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $2.0894 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.22%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.50.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.