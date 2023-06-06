CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.43. 9,894 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 5,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

Separately, HSBC raised CK Asset from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06.

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

