Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on YOU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Clear Secure Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE YOU opened at $24.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 1.45. Clear Secure has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Insider Transactions at Clear Secure

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $132.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.72 million. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. Research analysts expect that Clear Secure will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 5,000 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $135,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,474 shares in the company, valued at $175,639.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Clear Secure news, EVP Seyed Kasra Moshkani sold 1,000 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $27,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,487.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $135,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,639.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $188,970. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YOU. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the first quarter worth about $38,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Clear Secure by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 56.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

