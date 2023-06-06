Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Clipper Realty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Clipper Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

NYSE:CLPR opened at $5.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $9.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is -84.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLPR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 38.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,094,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 304,762 shares in the last quarter. One William Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $1,312,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. 33.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

