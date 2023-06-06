Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NET. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 587,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,539,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

NYSE NET opened at $69.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average of $53.69. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $634,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,274,299.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 468,222 shares of company stock worth $28,194,159. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

