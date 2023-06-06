CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CMS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.22.

CMS Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE CMS opened at $58.99 on Monday. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $71.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 83.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $396,880. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,060,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,158,389,000 after buying an additional 412,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,198,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,040,000 after purchasing an additional 524,947 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,660,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,753,000 after purchasing an additional 774,927 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,323,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,063,319,000 after purchasing an additional 844,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,854,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,975,000 after purchasing an additional 257,872 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

See Also

