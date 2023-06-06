Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,693 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.5% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.52.

Amazon.com stock opened at $125.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.47 and a 200-day moving average of $99.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 298.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,513,127 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

