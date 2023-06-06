Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.17.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Price Performance

CGNX opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.04.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cognex

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cognex by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Cognex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Cognex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cognex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cognex by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.