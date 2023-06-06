CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) were down 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 637,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 525,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

CohBar Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94.

Get CohBar alerts:

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CohBar Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CohBar stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CohBar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CWBR Get Rating ) by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.24% of CohBar worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

CohBar, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics targeting chronic and age-related diseases. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.