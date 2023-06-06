CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) were down 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 637,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 525,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94.
CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter.
CohBar, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics targeting chronic and age-related diseases. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.
