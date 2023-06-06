Colicity (OTCMKTS:COLIU) Shares Down 0%

Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU – Get Rating) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.06. 3,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 15,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Colicity Trading Down 0.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colicity

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colicity by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its position in Colicity by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 16,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Colicity during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Colicity during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Colicity Company Profile

Colicity Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.

