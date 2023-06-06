Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.42.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. TheStreet cut Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comerica in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Comerica Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE CMA opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comerica will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,568,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Comerica by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Comerica by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Comerica by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 84,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 24,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Stories

