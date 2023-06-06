Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $34,000 in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in IonQ during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in IonQ by 163.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in IonQ during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IonQ during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IonQ Stock Performance

NYSE:IONQ opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. IonQ, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $11.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 1.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 531.99%. The business had revenue of $3.81 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IONQ shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In other IonQ news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $28,193.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,056,254 shares in the company, valued at $42,671,792.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other IonQ news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $28,193.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,056,254 shares in the company, valued at $42,671,792.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $46,466.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,583,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,261,165.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,630 shares of company stock worth $2,482,748 over the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IonQ Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

