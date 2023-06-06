CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COMM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

CommScope Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of COMM opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $883.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.77. CommScope has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $13.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at CommScope

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 56,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $249,889.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,673,549 shares in the company, valued at $7,447,293.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 92,249 shares of company stock valued at $437,188. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CommScope by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 43,072 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 137,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CommScope during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CommScope by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,861 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

