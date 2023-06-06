Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Community Health Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Community Health Systems by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in Community Health Systems by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems Stock Up 6.0 %

CYH stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $8.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $546.28 million, a PE ratio of -66.58 and a beta of 1.67.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of general and specialized healthcare services and outpatient services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

