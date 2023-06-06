Comparing Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) & XOS (NASDAQ:XOS)

Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK – Get Rating) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.1% of XOS shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.3% of Omnitek Engineering shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of XOS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Omnitek Engineering and XOS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnitek Engineering $1.07 million 0.64 -$200,000.00 N/A N/A XOS $34.04 million 2.03 -$73.32 million ($0.44) -0.92

Volatility and Risk

Omnitek Engineering has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XOS.

Omnitek Engineering has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOS has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Omnitek Engineering and XOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnitek Engineering -17.71% N/A -15.99% XOS -225.43% -80.67% -49.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Omnitek Engineering and XOS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnitek Engineering 0 0 0 0 N/A XOS 0 2 2 0 2.50

XOS has a consensus price target of $1.65, indicating a potential upside of 307.41%. Given XOS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XOS is more favorable than Omnitek Engineering.

Summary

XOS beats Omnitek Engineering on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omnitek Engineering

Omnitek Engineering Corp. engages in the development and sale of proprietary technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, natural gas engines and complementary products. Its product application includes stationary applications, global transportation industry, which includes light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty-trucks, municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

About XOS

Xos, Inc., a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

