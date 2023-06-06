Comparing Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) and Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Rating) and Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Enbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Enbridge shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and Enbridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A Enbridge 5.44% 10.23% 3.35%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure 0 2 0 0 2.00 Enbridge 0 4 2 0 2.33

This is a summary of current ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and Enbridge, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure presently has a consensus target price of $1.41, suggesting a potential upside of 120.70%. Enbridge has a consensus target price of $57.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.07%. Given Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure is more favorable than Enbridge.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and Enbridge’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Enbridge $41.00 billion 1.84 $2.31 billion $0.89 41.93

Enbridge has higher revenue and earnings than Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure.

Summary

Enbridge beats Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure Ltd. is a Western Canadian midstream company, engaged in the provision of natural gas processing, liquids upgrading, storage and transportation, and marketing. It also operates core processing plants in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia. The company was founded by Tobias J. McKenna on February 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States. The Gas Transmission and Midstream segment invests in natural gas pipelines and gathering and processing facilities in Canada and the United States. The Gas Distribution and Storage segment is involved in the natural gas utility operations serving residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ontario, as well as natural gas distribution activities in Quebec. The Renewable Power Generation segment operates power generating assets, such as wind, solar, geothermal, waste heat recovery, and transmission assets in North America. The Energy Services segment provides physical commodity marketing and logistical services to refiners, producers, and other customers in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as IPL Energy Inc. and changed its name to Enbridge Inc. in October 1998. Enbridge Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

