Comparing Validian (OTCMKTS:VLDI) & Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Validian (OTCMKTS:VLDI – Get Rating) and Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of Alarm.com shares are held by institutional investors. 28.3% of Validian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Alarm.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Validian and Alarm.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Validian 0 0 0 0 N/A Alarm.com 0 2 2 1 2.80

Profitability

Alarm.com has a consensus target price of $63.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.82%.

This table compares Validian and Alarm.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Validian N/A N/A N/A Alarm.com 7.28% 11.00% 4.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Validian and Alarm.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Validian N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alarm.com $842.56 million 2.94 $56.34 million $1.18 42.10

Alarm.com has higher revenue and earnings than Validian.

Summary

Alarm.com beats Validian on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Validian

Validian Corporation, a development stage company, provides software products to assist public and private enterprises in Canada and internationally. The company primarily offers ValidianProtect, a software only cyber security technology comprising an application and data protection platform and a data protection module, which protect the life cycle of data by providing secure access, retrieval, transfer, receipt, storage, and usage of digital information on mobile, cloud, Web, local and network applications, devices, servers, databases, and memory at rest, as well as in transit and in usage using wired, and wireless and mobile networks. Its ValidianProtect also provides secure mobile messaging and communications, cloud computing, cloud storage, distributed computing and Web application and Web portal access and usage, software defined networking, and the Internet of Things and SCADA for computers, servers, databases, intelligent sensors, and tablets and smartphones. In addition, the company offers solutions customized to the client's business process to ensure authenticity, integrity, and custody of digital assets. It offers its products through direct sales, as well as through channel partners, such as independent software vendors, application service providers, value-added resellers, independent marketing representatives, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Sochrys.com Inc. and changed its name to Validian Corporation in January 2003. Validian Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Ottawa, Canada.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions. The Other segment focuses on the research and development of home and commercial automation, as well as energy management products and services. The company was founded by Jean-Paul Martin and Alison J. Slavin in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.

