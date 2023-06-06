Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,980.11

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,980.11 ($24.62) and traded as high as GBX 2,223 ($27.64). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 2,201 ($27.36), with a volume of 2,400,415 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,625 ($20.20) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($26.11) to GBX 2,385 ($29.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.62) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.73) to GBX 2,200 ($27.35) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,041.67 ($25.38).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,109.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,980.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3,056.94, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Compass Group’s payout ratio is 5,138.89%.

In other Compass Group news, insider Carol Arrowsmith sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,948 ($24.22), for a total transaction of £20,005.96 ($24,870.66). Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

