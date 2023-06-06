comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of comScore in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of comScore stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.16. comScore has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In related news, Director William Paul Livek purchased 124,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,435.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,447,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,904.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in comScore in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in comScore by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in comScore in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in comScore by 1,739.6% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 24,668 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of comScore by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc is a global information and analytics company, which engages in the measurement of audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

