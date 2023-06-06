COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) Trading Down 1.2%

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 31,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 579,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

COMSovereign Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Get COMSovereign alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COMSovereign

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMSovereign during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in COMSovereign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in COMSovereign in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in COMSovereign in the second quarter worth $33,000. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About COMSovereign

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for COMSovereign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSovereign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.