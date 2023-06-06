Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Holdings Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Confluent were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Confluent by 720.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 239,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Confluent by 3,176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 145,391 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Confluent by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $134,328.42. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 460,646 shares in the company, valued at $10,401,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $134,328.42. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 460,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,401,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 22,807 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $741,455.57. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,542.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,349,346 shares of company stock worth $34,756,519. Insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Confluent from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of CFLT opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.59.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 56.31% and a negative net margin of 77.61%. The firm had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

