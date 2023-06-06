Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1,782.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 71,244 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 182.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.
C4 Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
C4 Therapeutics Profile
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.