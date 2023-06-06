Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1,782.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 71,244 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 182.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C4 Therapeutics Profile

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised C4 Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on C4 Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut C4 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

