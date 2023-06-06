Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,065 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Brightcove by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 796,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 84,775 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Brightcove by 451.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Brightcove by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 22,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Brightcove by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 148,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 67,540 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Brightcove

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,076,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,493,374.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,076,462 shares in the company, valued at $26,493,374.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Debevoise purchased 14,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $51,111.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,075,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,601.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 257,888 shares of company stock worth $1,132,167 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brightcove Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on BCOV. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brightcove stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03. Brightcove Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, Brightcove Live, Brightcove Beacon, Brightcove Player, Zencoder, and Brightcove Audience Insights.

