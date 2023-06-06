Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 37,536 Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microvast by 310.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,873,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after buying an additional 2,930,690 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast in the first quarter worth approximately $14,591,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Microvast by 207.7% in the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,768,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 1,868,951 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microvast by 250.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,601,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 1,144,844 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Microvast by 52.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 230,733 shares in the last quarter. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microvast alerts:

Microvast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MVST opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $5.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.50 million. Microvast had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 67.04%. Equities analysts expect that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

MVST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Microvast in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Microvast in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Microvast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.