Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 94,951 Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 94,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLGN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heliogen by 403.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,393,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924,699 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Heliogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,508,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heliogen by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Heliogen by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,879,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Heliogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Nant Capital, Llc acquired 385,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $92,405.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,031,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,007,523.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Heliogen news, major shareholder William Gross sold 335,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total transaction of $87,269.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,672,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nant Capital, Llc bought 385,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $92,405.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,031,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,007,523.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,071,829 shares of company stock worth $247,052 and sold 494,782 shares worth $125,363. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heliogen Price Performance

HLGN stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46. Heliogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.16.

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Heliogen had a negative return on equity of 67.29% and a negative net margin of 770.24%. The company had revenue of $4.72 million during the quarter.

Heliogen Profile

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

