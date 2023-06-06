Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 18,300 Shares of GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) by 101.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in GoldMining were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLDG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,426,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after buying an additional 749,451 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 791,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 81,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 930.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 163,223 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoldMining during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GoldMining by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GoldMining

In other GoldMining news, major shareholder Goldmining Inc. bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $287,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,848,552 shares in the company, valued at $157,281,375.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 240,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,442,959 in the last quarter.

GoldMining Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLDG opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $173.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on GoldMining from $5.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.

