Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 13,493 Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KIND. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its holdings in Nextdoor by 397.8% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,569,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,375 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 467.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,134,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,924 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the third quarter valued at $4,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 14.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,458,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 107.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,502,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Stock Up 5.1 %

KIND opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nextdoor Company Profile

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nextdoor from $2.85 to $2.55 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

