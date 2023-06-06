Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 20,754 Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cango by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 45,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cango by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Cango by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cango during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cango during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Cango Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Cango stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cango Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31.

About Cango

Cango ( NYSE:CANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.46). Cango had a negative net margin of 55.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $70.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.69 million.

Cango, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. The firm’s services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

