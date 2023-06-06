Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,611 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Selecta Biosciences were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 22,142 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Selecta Biosciences Stock Performance

SELB opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $200.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $2.73.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Selecta Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its portfolio includes pipeline, autoimmune, gene therapy, and biologic therapy. The company was founded by Omid C.

