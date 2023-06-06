Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $64,000 Position in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,136 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Clearside Biomedical were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 435,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 116,287 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 314.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 65,424 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 46,780 shares during the period. 20.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.86.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 3,514.53% and a negative return on equity of 242.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.

