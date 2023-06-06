Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $93,000 Stake in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) by 755.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,005 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Inseego were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21,189 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 76.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Inseego in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

INSG stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91. Inseego Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $3.22.

Separately, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Inseego in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

