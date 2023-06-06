Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $95,000 Stock Holdings in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AcuityAds were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in AcuityAds by 1,237.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in AcuityAds by 6,504.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,759,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 2,717,400 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in AcuityAds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,900,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AcuityAds in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ATY. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of AcuityAds from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.43.

Shares of AcuityAds stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a market cap of $101.72 million, a PE ratio of -179.00 and a beta of 1.26.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). AcuityAds had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $29.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 million. Analysts expect that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Unites States, Canada, and Europe and Other. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

