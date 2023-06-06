Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $28,000 in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,507 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tuniu by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tuniu by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 23,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tuniu in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tuniu Price Performance

Shares of Tuniu stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuniu Co. has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.90.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.96 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 107.54%.

Tuniu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self-guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio includes organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

Featured Articles

