Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $63,000 in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 81,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 15.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 1.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 55.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAH opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $236.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 39.89% and a negative return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $451.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $1.70 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $1.00 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.34.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

