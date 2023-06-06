Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $75,000 in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AXT in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of AXT by 317.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AXT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in AXT by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in AXT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT stock opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38. AXT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $144.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 2.05.

AXTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of AXT from $5.50 to $3.75 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of AXT from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of AXT from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on AXT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on AXT from $5.00 to $3.70 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AXT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.49.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

