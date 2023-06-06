Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $79,000 in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of CS Disco by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 96.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the first quarter worth $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 69.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 222.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAW. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CS Disco in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of CS Disco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of CS Disco from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.91.

LAW stock opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85. CS Disco, Inc. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $29.99.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

