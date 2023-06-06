Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $61,000 Investment in Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 108,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Stock Performance

Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59.

Insider Transactions at Sarcos Technology and Robotics

Sarcos Technology and Robotics ( NASDAQ:STRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. Sarcos Technology and Robotics had a negative return on equity of 46.26% and a negative net margin of 988.74%. The company had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kiva A. Allgood bought 54,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $26,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,611,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,450.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 161,115 shares of company stock valued at $75,888 over the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Profile

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of advanced mobile robotic systems that redefine human possibilities and are designed to enable the safest, most productive workforce in the world. Sarcos robotic systems operate in challenging, unstructured, industrial environments and include teleoperated robotic systems, a powered robotic exoskeleton, and software solutions that enable task autonomy.

