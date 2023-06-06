Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $64,000 Investment in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PBPB. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly in the third quarter worth $71,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Potbelly by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Potbelly by 51.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly in the third quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Potbelly by 5.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Potbelly Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PBPB opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $234.09 million, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.36. Potbelly Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52.
Insider Activity
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.
About Potbelly
Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Potbelly (PBPB)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.