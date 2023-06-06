Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $64,000 Investment in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PBPB. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly in the third quarter worth $71,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Potbelly by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Potbelly by 51.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly in the third quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Potbelly by 5.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Potbelly Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $234.09 million, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.36. Potbelly Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Potbelly news, CFO Steven Cirulis bought 3,117 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,026.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,092.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Potbelly news, CFO Steven Cirulis bought 3,117 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,026.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,092.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert D. Wright bought 5,988 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $49,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 691,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,776,079.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 16,202 shares of company stock worth $133,880. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Potbelly

(Get Rating)

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.