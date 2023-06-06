Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Benson Hill by 55.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,105,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485,440 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the third quarter worth $42,065,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Benson Hill by 26.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,649,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,096 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Benson Hill by 15.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,103,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Benson Hill by 9.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,942,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 355,833 shares during the period. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHIL stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Benson Hill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97.

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Benson Hill had a negative net margin of 24.09% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The firm had revenue of $99.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

BHIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Benson Hill from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Benson Hill from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Benson Hill from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Benson Hill from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

