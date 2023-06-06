Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 13,661.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 39.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 735.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Nkarta Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $18.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Nkarta from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

About Nkarta

(Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.