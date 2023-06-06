Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in Vimeo in the third quarter worth $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vimeo by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,295,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,890 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vimeo by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 759,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 464,916 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Vimeo by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vimeo Price Performance

NASDAQ VMEO opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $8.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vimeo Company Profile

Separately, Cowen cut their target price on Vimeo from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

